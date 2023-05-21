Florida DACA recipients display the power of their voices in fight for in-state college tuition

For weeks, dozens of DACA recipients in Florida traveled to Tallahassee to speak face-to-face with lawmakers and encourage them to keep a law in place that allows residents brought to the U.S. as children to qualify for in-state college tuition. Britney Ortiz and Aquiles Barreto, DACA recipients and Florida college students who were part of that fight, join MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez to discuss their victory for migrant students. May 21, 2023