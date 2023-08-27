Florida, criticized for its controversial Black history curriculum, grapples with racially motivated massacre

In Jacksonville, Florida, a white gunman killed three Black people in what authorities called a racially motivated shooting. It comes after the NAACP issued a travel advisory in May, declaring Florida a hostile environment for Black American following the push by state Republicans to erase Black history and diversity training in schools. American Voices host Alicia Menendez is joined by Florida House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell to discuss where she sees the fight for gun reform and racial equality within Florida's Republican-led legislature.Aug. 27, 2023