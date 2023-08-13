Florida approves whitewashed school curriculum

This week the Florida Department of Education approved curriculum from Prager U, a conservative advocacy group that is not associated with any university. Prager’s “lessons” proport that Black people benefited from slavery and that it was “no big deal.” Prager also offers sexists and anti-LGBTQ content. Ohio State history professor Hasan Kwame Jeffries and Florida Education Association president Andrew Spar joined American Voices host Alicia Menendez to discuss. Aug. 13, 2023