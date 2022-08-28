IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • MLK III launches new initiative on the 59th anniversary of his father's 'I Have a Dream' speech

    05:47
  • Now Playing

    First member of Gen Z headed to Congress: ‘We see the world through the eyes of the most vulnerable’

    02:56
  • UP NEXT

    GOP distracts with culture wars ahead of midterm elections as Democrats deliver on the Biden agenda

    04:31

  • Federal Judge signals support for special master to review Trump records seized at Mar-a-Lago

    03:52

  • Texas State Senator Roland Gutierrez condemns Texas GOP’s inaction on gun violence

    02:50

  • Democrats deliver on key wins for voters ahead of midterm elections

    03:49

  • 'We’re seeing a lot of mistruths': Combatting GOP criticisms over Biden’s student loan debt plan

    04:17

  • Why Trump wants a ‘special master’ in the Mar-a-Lago investigation

    04:16

  • Florida judge to appoint special master for Trump Mar-a-Lago document investigation

    01:31

  • California moves to adopt diversity rules for film and TV tax incentive

    05:11

  • How Trump’s attempt to hold onto power led to the FBI search at Mar-a-Lago

    03:37

  • Ballot measures to play key role in abortion fight

    04:12

  • Gov. DeSantis touts his fight for freedom while villainizing the “woke left”

    04:39

  • State-by-state abortion laws cause new complications

    03:38

  • Trump brags that FBI search of Mar-a-Lago will help 2024 presidential bid

    08:16

  • Mayors in red states say GOP legislatures block efforts to curb gun violence

    04:56

  • Florida Governor Ron DeSantis testing his influence on the national stage

    03:28

  • Spike in threats against federal law enforcement following FBI search at Trump’s Florida home

    03:52

  • Federal charges could shrink Trump’s ‘personality cult,’ says historian

    02:56

  • Democrats focused on secretary of state races to safeguard American democracy before 2024 presidential election

    03:56

American Voices

First member of Gen Z headed to Congress: ‘We see the world through the eyes of the most vulnerable’

02:56

At just 25 years old, Maxwell Alejandro Frost is Orlando’s Democratic nominee for the U.S. House of Representatives. He tells MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez what the world gets wrong about Generation Z and how his work with March for Our Lives will shape his time on the Hill.Aug. 28, 2022

  • MLK III launches new initiative on the 59th anniversary of his father's 'I Have a Dream' speech

    05:47
  • Now Playing

    First member of Gen Z headed to Congress: ‘We see the world through the eyes of the most vulnerable’

    02:56
  • UP NEXT

    GOP distracts with culture wars ahead of midterm elections as Democrats deliver on the Biden agenda

    04:31

  • Federal Judge signals support for special master to review Trump records seized at Mar-a-Lago

    03:52

  • Texas State Senator Roland Gutierrez condemns Texas GOP’s inaction on gun violence

    02:50

  • Democrats deliver on key wins for voters ahead of midterm elections

    03:49

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All