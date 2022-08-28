First member of Gen Z headed to Congress: ‘We see the world through the eyes of the most vulnerable’

At just 25 years old, Maxwell Alejandro Frost is Orlando’s Democratic nominee for the U.S. House of Representatives. He tells MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez what the world gets wrong about Generation Z and how his work with March for Our Lives will shape his time on the Hill.Aug. 28, 2022