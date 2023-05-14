IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    First-generation American actor plays new Muppet in new Disney series "The Muppets Mayhem"

    05:52
American Voices

First-generation American actor plays new Muppet in new Disney series "The Muppets Mayhem"

05:52

Disney's new musical comedy series “The Muppets Mayhem” brings back the beloved 1970's Muppet rock band. The series features a new character, Gerarld Teeth. He is the father of the band's lead singer. Emmy award-winning Puppeteer David Bizzaro is a first-generation Latinx actor and is the man behind the Muppet. Bizzaro joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss how he got into the industry and how his ethnicity impacts his work. May 14, 2023

