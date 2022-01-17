IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

American Voices

Fighting the GOP plot to make it harder for Americans to vote

05:23

Ahead of the midterm elections, the conversation should be about expanding ballot access. Instead, Republican-led states are working finding news ways to make it harder to vote. Latosha Brown, co-founder of the Black Voters Matter Fund, Justice Correspondent for The Nation Elie Mystal, and Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the attack on American democracy. Jan. 17, 2022

