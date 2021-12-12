FEMA helps manage recovery efforts following deadly tornado outbreak
A cluster of tornadoes swept through the American South and Midwest overnight Friday. Dozens of people have been killed. Homes and businesses have been completely destroyed. FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss rescue and recovery efforts. Dec. 12, 2021
