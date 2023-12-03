IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • “That would take us to Draconian policies:” Republicans push to pair Ukraine aid with asylum restrictions

    Federal judges deny Trump’s claims of presidential immunity around Jan. 6

    Breaking down the weeks of secret negotiations that led to the Hamas hostage deal

  • How Pres. Biden became driving force behind Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal

  • Congress returns from Thanksgiving recess with aid package to Israel and Ukraine in limbo

  • How the Israel-Hamas cease-fire became a reality and what the Biden Administration is doing to keep it going

  • A poet reflects on his journey towards emotional awareness and healing

  • House Speaker Mike Johnson visits Donald Trump amid gridlock in Congress

  • Rep. Robert Garcia on Trump: “He’s setting up something very, very dangerous” if re-elected president

  • What Trump’s Thanksgiving rant means for his New York gag order

  • 39 Palestinian prisoners have been released from three prisons

  • Biden losing support among younger voters as Americans disapprove of his handling of the Israel-Hamas war

  • Remembering the life and legacy of 'Steel Magnolia' Rosalynn Carter

  • Media Matters President Responds to Elon Musk Lawsuit Threat

  • Mexico & China agree to help U.S. curb opioid crisis

  • 'It’s inexcusable': Backlash grows over Univision’s Trump interview, cancelled Biden ads

  • Activist Raquel Willis on growing up trans in Georgia

  • Donald Trump’s art of intimidation on the witness stand: ‘I was genuinely chilled’

  • “It would be absolutely devastating:” Trump plans to double-down on harsh immigration policies if re-elected

  • The high stakes of President Biden’s upcoming meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping

American Voices

Federal judges deny Trump’s claims of presidential immunity around Jan. 6

Two different court systems have now ruled Donald Trump can be held accountable for the Capitol Riot. “Just because you’re president doesn’t mean everything you do is presidential,” says former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks. She and MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez discuss Trump’s failure to get his criminal charges dismissed and whether he’ll have better luck on appeal.Dec. 3, 2023

