Fears of larger Russian cyber attacks loom

Russia has yet to use the full extent of its cyber capabilities to launch a cyber attack against Ukraine amid its invasion. Cyber security experts are trying to figure out why. Georgia Institute of Technology assistant professor Dr. Nadiya Kostyuk joined American Voices to discuss. She has been analyzing Russian cyber operations in Ukraine for the past eight years. March 6, 2022
