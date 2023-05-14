IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Fearmongering over U.S. border crippling political will to solve America's immigration system

American Voices

Fearmongering over U.S. border crippling political will to solve America’s immigration system

04:10

Republican lawmakers continue to point the finger at the Biden administration over the crisis at the border decades in the making. Lindsay Toczylowski, Executive Director of Immigrant Defenders Law Center and Krish O'Mara Vignarajah, President and CEO of Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the path forward to find solutions to improve America’s immigration system. May 14, 2023

