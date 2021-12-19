FDA permanently allows abortion pills by mail.

The FDA permanently granted access to a drug used in medical abortions by mail. It is a victory for advocates of abortion access. But patients in some states may still have difficulty getting the care they need, and some advocates say the FDA can do more.Dec. 19, 2021
