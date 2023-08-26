IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    FBI: Jacksonville shooting being investigated as a hate crime

Sherri Onks, an FBI Special Agent in Charge, said the shooting at a Dollar General in Jacksonville, Fla., that left three Black people dead is being "pursued as a hate crime." Sheriff T.K. Waters said the gunman "targeted a certain group of people and that's Black people."Aug. 26, 2023

