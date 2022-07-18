IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Far-right extremists attack librarians as part of a push to establish an authoritarian America

American Voices

Far-right extremists attack librarians as part of a push to establish an authoritarian America

NYU Professor and historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat and American Voices guest host Julián Castro discuss how American far-right extremists are attacking librarians as part of their unjustified culture wars. According to Ruth Ben-Ghiat, this strategy is not new. July 18, 2022

