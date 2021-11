At least 10 people who attended the January 6th ‘Stop the Steal’ rally were elected to state and local office this week, and hundreds of QAnon followers gathered in Dallas to await the resurrection of John F. Kennedy, Jr. MSNBC Terrorism Analyst Malcolm Nance and MSNBC Contributor Joyce Vance join MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez to discuss the far-right’s “quiet moves toward revolution.”Nov. 7, 2021