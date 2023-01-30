IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
American Voices

Fallout from the classified documents cases grows

03:40

The Federal Government classifies over 50 million documents every year. In the wake of all the sensitive materials found at Mar-A-Lago and President Biden’s Delaware residence, some are now wondering if too many documents are classified. American Voices host Alicia Menendez discusses the implications with Former General Council of the NSA, Glenn Gerstell and MSNBC Contributor Joyce Vance.Jan. 30, 2023

Play All