Extreme weather and climate change seen from a meteorologist’s eyes

Extreme weather is expected to intensify across the world over the coming months. Not only is climate change to blame, but there’s also the fact that we are entering an El Niño year, which means more heat, more moisture, more energy in the entire system. But as our climate and weather patterns change, so does the role of meteorologists and the facts they report. WFLA meteorologist Jeff Berardelli discusses his experience with American Voices host Alicia Menendez.July 16, 2023