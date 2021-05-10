Expected ousting of Rep. Liz Cheney from leadership post marks sign of GOP’S surrender to Trumpism

Former President Trump’s control over the Republican party is reaching new heights as House GOP lawmakers move to oust embattled Wyoming Republican Representative Liz Cheney from her leadership post due to her refusal to embrace Trump’s big lie about the 2020 election. Jacqueline Alemany, Congressional Correspondent for the Washington Post and Author of the "Power Up" newsletter, and Evan McMullin, Executive Director of “Stand Up Republic”, former CIA Operative, and former 2016 Independent Presidential Candidate join American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the future of this GOP.