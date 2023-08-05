Exclusive: Biden campaign manager responds to Trump Indictment

The 2024 presidential race is already being defined by a GOP field struggling to compete against a front-runner who tried to subvert American democracy in 2020. If Donald Trump manages to win the GOP primary, President Biden will have the challenge of running against an opponent who tried to overturn his 2020 election victory. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez sat down with Biden-Harris campaign manager Julie Chávez Rodríguez to discuss how they plan to make the contrast between Biden’s agenda and Trumpism. Aug. 5, 2023