Enrique Tarrio: the Latino Proud Boys Leader who fought for Trump

The former chairman of the Proud Boys, Enrique Tarrio, was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison last week, marking the longest sentence in a January 6th case so far. Tarrio, an Afro-Latino who is from Miami, has sparked curiosity with his involvement in a group whose members express white nationalist views. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by NBC News Digital Justice Reporter Ryan Reilly, author of “Sedition Hunters,” and MSNBC Contributor Paola Ramos, who has met with Tarrio in 2019 while working on her book “Finding Latinx,” to discuss the sentencing of Tarrio and the background of his extremist views. Sept. 10, 2023