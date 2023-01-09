IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Election deniers seize control of McCarthy’s GOP

American Voices

Election deniers seize control of McCarthy’s GOP

Democratic Rep. Sara Jacobs of California, who previously tracked extremism at the State Department, says Speaker McCarthy’s deal with the Freedom Caucus is part of a slow-motion insurrection. “The far-right election deniers are starting to use the institutions themselves, and that becomes harder and harder to stand up against,” Rep. Jacobs tells MSNBC’s Julián Castro. Jan. 9, 2023

