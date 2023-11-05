Effort to bar Trump under 14th Amendment gains steam

This week, a judge in Colorado says a case seeking to bar Donald Trump from the 2024 ballot in that state can continue, after the former president's legal team tried getting the suit tossed out. Colorado is one of nearly 20 states seeking to disqualify Trump from the 2024 president election under section three of the 14th Amendment, citing his role in the January 6th attack. MSNBC's Alicia Menendez is joined by law professor Michele Goodwin, and MSNBC political analyst, Fmr. Rep. David Jolly (R-FL) to discuss the implications of these cases for the country and the Republican party. Nov. 5, 2023