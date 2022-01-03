IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

American Voices

Education Secretary urges schools to stay open amid Omicron surge

05:22

Schools are returning from winter break as a record number of children are being hospitalized with Covid. MSNBC Medical Contributor Dr. Ebony Hilton argues the emphasis on in-person learning is “unfair” to the most vulnerable students. “My school district, we did not have a school nurse,” Dr. Hilton says. “I didn’t have a window in my classroom. So when you’re talking about ventilation and opening up the windows to allow for there to be a breeze—what breeze?”Jan. 3, 2022

