Dr. Chris Pernell: Loosening mask mandates, restrictions prematurely an ‘affront to those of us in the nation who are grieving’

As the United States continues to grapple with the pandemic, half a million Americans have died, leaving their loved ones grieving. And while three vaccines offer hope that the pandemic will soon be over, there are growing concerns over the loosening of mask mandates and other restrictions in some states. MSNBC’s host of “American Voices” Alicia Menendez is joined by Kristin Urquiza, the co-founder of Marked by Covid, and Dr. Chris Pernell, a public health physician and a fellow at the American College of Preventive Medicine. Both Urquiza and Dr. Pernell lost their fathers to Covid.