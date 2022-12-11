Dozens of Americans remain wrongfully detained abroad

Brittney Griner is finally on U.S. soil after being detained by Russian authorities for ten months. And while we celebrate her return, there are at least 65 Americans still being wrongfully held by foreign governments. MSNBC contributor and executive editor for news at The New Yorker, David Rohde, joined American Voices to share his personal experience with being detained abroad and weighs in on what we need to do to bring others home. Dec. 11, 2022