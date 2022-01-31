Donald Trump suggests he would pardon Capitol rioters if reelected
President Trump said he would consider pardoning the people who stormed the U.S. Capitol if he wins back the White House in 2024. Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss Trump’s whitewashing of the January 6 insurrection. Jan. 31, 2022
