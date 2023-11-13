IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
American Voices

Donald Trump’s art of intimidation on the witness stand: ‘I was genuinely chilled’

02:49

Donald Trump has already testified for New York prosecutors in his business fraud trial, and he could soon appear a second time for the defense. MSNBC Legal Analyst Lisa Rubin takes American Voices host Alicia Menendez inside the courtroom and shares why Trump’s performance on the stand was “the strangest, and in some respects, scariest behavior I’ve ever seen from a witness.”Nov. 13, 2023

