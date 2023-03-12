Donald Trump ramps up attacks against investigators as New York prosecutors invite him to appear before grand jury

Former President Donald Trump is working to undermine the rule of law as the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office moves forward with its investigation into an alleged hush-money paid to adult film start Stormy Daniels. Professor of History Ruth Ben-Ghiat, Media Matters President Angelo Carusone, and MSNBC Contributor Jill Wine-Banks joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss Trump’s tactics to distort reality. March 12, 2023