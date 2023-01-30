IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Donald Trump is back on the campaign trail ‘more angry and more committed than ever’

American Voices

Donald Trump is back on the campaign trail ‘more angry and more committed than ever’

02:19

Former President Trump made campaign speeches in New Hampshire and South Carolina this weekend, two months after announcing his bid for the presidency in 2024. Vanity Fair correspondent Molly Jong-Fast and former Florida Representative David Jolly joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss what to expect from his upcoming campaign.Jan. 30, 2023

