Former President Donald Trump faces a series of new legal hurdles involving his role on Jan. 6 and his family business. MSNBC contributors Jill Wine-Banks, Matthew Dowd, and David Fahrenthold joined guest host Katie Phang on American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss Trump’s next move. Feb. 20, 2022
Will the pandemic soon be history?
03:18
Pres. Biden to meet with the National Security Council on Ukraine
06:53
Now Playing
Donald Trump hit with new legal setbacks
09:43
UP NEXT
Miami voters say they’ve been registered as Republicans against their will
05:19
Donald Trump faces slew of legal setbacks
07:15
Amid diplomatic talks, Zelenskyy criticizes west for 'appeasement' of Russia