American Voices

Donald Trump hit with new legal setbacks

09:43

Former President Donald Trump faces a series of new legal hurdles involving his role on Jan. 6 and his family business. MSNBC contributors Jill Wine-Banks, Matthew Dowd, and David Fahrenthold joined guest host Katie Phang on American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss Trump’s next move. Feb. 20, 2022

