Donald Trump faces slew of legal setbacks

Former president Donald Trump faced several legal blows this week, most of which were connected to his involvement in the January 6th Capitol insurrection and the New York investigation into his business dealings. Katie Phang sits down with a panel on American Voices to discuss Trump’s various legal defeats and what it means for him going forward. Feb. 20, 2022
