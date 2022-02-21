Donald Trump could be losing status as GOP kingmaker
Trump could be losing his influence over the Republican Party amid a slew of legal battles. MSNBC political contributor and POLITICO White House Correspondent Eugene Daniels joined American Voices with guest host Katie Phang to discuss Trump’s influence ahead of midterms. Feb. 21, 2022
