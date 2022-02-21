Donald Trump claims his company has 'very low debt' amid series of legal defeats
08:40
Former President Trump is lashing out at the investigations into his family business claiming, his company has “very low debt.” Legal Affairs Columnist for the Los Angeles Times Harry Litman and Senior Columnist for Bloomberg Opinion Tim O’Brien joined guest host Katie Phang on American Voices to discuss the week of legal setbacks for the Trump family. Feb. 21, 2022
