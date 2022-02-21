IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Breaking down the path of Putin’s aggression toward Ukraine

    07:25
  • Now Playing

    Donald Trump claims his company has 'very low debt' amid series of legal defeats 

    08:40
  • UP NEXT

    Donald Trump could be losing status as GOP kingmaker

    06:15

  • Wisconsin GOP still trying to toss out the 2020 election results

    07:25

  • Western leaders still pushing for diplomacy as Russia invasion nears

    08:32

  • Will the pandemic soon be history?

    03:18

  • Pres. Biden to meet with the National Security Council on Ukraine

    06:53

  • Donald Trump hit with new legal setbacks

    09:43

  • Miami voters say they’ve been registered as Republicans against their will

    05:19

  • Donald Trump faces slew of legal setbacks

    07:15

  • Amid diplomatic talks, Zelenskyy criticizes west for 'appeasement' of Russia

    05:45

  • Advocates push for immigration reform with nationwide "Day Without Immigrants" demonstrations

    02:28

  • The Rikers Island crisis is only getting worse

    05:55

  • Jan. 6 probe and GOP loyalty to Trump loom over midterm elections

    05:57

  • Diplomatic efforts continue as Russia-Ukraine tension hits critical point

    06:41

  • Jamaica brings representation to the Winter Olympics

    02:55

  • The danger of Florida’s 'Don’t Say Gay' bill

    07:33

  • GOP leaders call Canadian truck protesters 'heroes' and 'patriots'

    08:22

  • Why middle-class Americans are getting ‘the worst of what this economy has to offer’

    07:26

  • Ukrainian Armed forces standing ready as tensions mount with Russia

    04:35

American Voices

Donald Trump claims his company has 'very low debt' amid series of legal defeats 

08:40

Former President Trump is lashing out at the investigations into his family business claiming, his company has “very low debt.” Legal Affairs Columnist for the Los Angeles Times Harry Litman and Senior Columnist for Bloomberg Opinion Tim O’Brien joined guest host Katie Phang on American Voices to discuss the week of legal setbacks for the Trump family. Feb. 21, 2022

  • Breaking down the path of Putin’s aggression toward Ukraine

    07:25
  • Now Playing

    Donald Trump claims his company has 'very low debt' amid series of legal defeats 

    08:40
  • UP NEXT

    Donald Trump could be losing status as GOP kingmaker

    06:15

  • Wisconsin GOP still trying to toss out the 2020 election results

    07:25

  • Western leaders still pushing for diplomacy as Russia invasion nears

    08:32

  • Will the pandemic soon be history?

    03:18

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All