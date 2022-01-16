DOJ creates new task force to combat domestic terrorism
Oath Keeper leader and ten other members of the far-right extremist group, Oath Keepers, were charged with seditious conspiracy for the January 6 Capitol attack. During the same week, the DOJ announced the creation of a new unit to combat domestic terrorism.
MSNBC Terrorism Analyst Malcolm Nance and Former U.S Attorney, and MSNBC Contributor Joyce Vance joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the new developments.Jan. 16, 2022
