DOJ announces a new unit to combat domestic terrorism but few details on how it will function
The DOJ announced they are creating a new unit to combat domestic terrorism. MSNBC National Security Analyst, Former Assistant Director for Counterintelligence at the FBI, and Author of "The FBI Way: Inside the Bureau's Code of Excellence" Frank Figliuzzi joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez. Figliuzzi argues this is a smart move. That's long overdue, but there are still many questions on how this deportment will function.Jan. 17, 2022
