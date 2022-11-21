Does the Supreme Court have an Alito problem?

The New York Times has revealed evidence that Justice Samuel Alito leaked a 2014 Supreme Court decision on whether businesses can deny contraception coverage to employees. The leak is eerily similar to a leak earlier this year, revealing the Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade weeks before it happened. University of California law professor and author of “Policing The Womb,” Michele Goodwin, joined Alicia Menendez on American Voices to discuss the integrity of the Supreme Court at this point in history. Nov. 21, 2022