IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • China would be violating international law if it aids Russia in its war in Ukraine

    03:25
  • Now Playing

    Do sanctions work?

    04:05
  • UP NEXT

    America’s open door for Ukrainians should be standard for refugees

    02:55

  • QAnon conspiracy tightening its grip on the GOP

    04:16

  • January 6 committee divided over Ginni Thomas’ texts

    04:31

  • Judge Jackson could help restore public faith in the Supreme Court 

    06:35

  • War in Ukraine refocuses America’s role on the global stage

    03:05

  • Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi: ‘It will take time’ to hold Putin accountable

    03:03

  • Photographer shares story behind viral photo of Ketanji Brown Jackson’s daughter

    04:37

  • What Kentaji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearing says about the GOP

    04:36

  • Manhattan DA accused of dropping criminal case against Trump

    02:36

  • President Biden evokes words of Pope John Paul II in speech in support of Ukraine

    04:37

  • What would happen if Russia launches a chemical attack in Ukraine?

    02:47

  • As Biden welcomes Ukrainian refugees, U.S. immigration system ‘beset by backlogs’

    03:24

  • Can Justice Thomas be impeached?

    04:05

  • Rockets strike western Ukrainian city of Lviv

    03:49

  • Rep. Fortenberry resigns from Congress after being convicted for lying to the FBI

    00:32

  • ‘Nonstop propaganda loop’: Russian TV still blaming Ukraine for the war

    04:23

  • Pres. Biden works with NATO to prevent geopolitical fallout from Russia’s war

    06:11

  • The West wrestles with how to end Putin’s war through diplomacy

    04:32

American Voices

Do sanctions work?

04:05

The Biden administration announced it’s imposing a fresh round of sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. But the question many are asking is: do sanctions actually work? Alicia Menendez asks foreign policy expert, Hagar Chamali why this latest round of sanctions from the U.S. might be different.March 28, 2022

  • China would be violating international law if it aids Russia in its war in Ukraine

    03:25
  • Now Playing

    Do sanctions work?

    04:05
  • UP NEXT

    America’s open door for Ukrainians should be standard for refugees

    02:55

  • QAnon conspiracy tightening its grip on the GOP

    04:16

  • January 6 committee divided over Ginni Thomas’ texts

    04:31

  • Judge Jackson could help restore public faith in the Supreme Court 

    06:35

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All