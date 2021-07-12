Do Democrats understand what they’re up against?

This weekend’s CPAC conference in Dallas featured plenty of nonsense from conservatives about voter fraud that doesn’t exist, and stolen elections that never happened. One thing is clear: this rhetoric isn’t only coming from Trump anymore. It has worked its way into the mainstream of the Republican party. “American Voices” host, Alicia Menendez, discusses the weekend’s takeaways with three top politicos, and digs into how Qanon has begun infiltrating school boards across the country.