The term “Girlboss” once exploded into pop culture, celebrating women in positions of power is facing a reckoning, in a time where what it means to be a woman in the workforce continues to evolve. Former Teen Vogue Executive Editor, Samitha Mukhopadhyay, joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the problems that were both embedded in and ignored by “Girlboss” culture.Sept. 12, 2021