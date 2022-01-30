Dissecting the importance of having a Black woman on the Supreme Court
09:43
Share this -
copied
President Biden has pledged to nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme Court by the end of the month. A move that is historic and set to change the dynamic of the supreme court for years to come. Alicia Menendez discusses with her panel on American Voices. Jan. 30, 2022
The fight to restore faith in elections
04:13
Now Playing
Dissecting the importance of having a Black woman on the Supreme Court
09:43
UP NEXT
Voto Latino announces campaign to hold Sen. Sinema 'accountable'
03:33
The sprawling plot to overturn Biden’s election victory
06:58
Speculation swirls over Tom Brady’s retirement
04:42
Former AG William Barr has met 'voluntarily' with Jan. 6 committee