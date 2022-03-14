Dissecting China’s all-in allyship with Russia

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Michael Schuman, a nonresident senior fellow at The Atlantic council's global China hub, joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the allyship between China and Russia, how Beijing is reacting to the economic sanctions slamming President Putin and Russia, and NBC’s reporting that Russia asked China for military equipment. March 14, 2022

