Michael Schuman, a nonresident senior fellow at The Atlantic council's global China hub, joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the allyship between China and Russia, how Beijing is reacting to the economic sanctions slamming President Putin and Russia, and NBC’s reporting that Russia asked China for military equipment. March 14, 2022
Now Playing
Dissecting China’s all-in allyship with Russia
03:41
UP NEXT
Can Kyiv withstand impending Russian assault?
05:53
U.S. warns against Russia’s use of chemical weapons as refugee crisis worsens
05:40
President Zelenskyy: Ukraine doesn't surrender
03:53
Some Russians trust state TV over their own relatives in Ukraine