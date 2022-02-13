IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • The Rikers Island crisis is only getting worse

    05:55

  • Jan. 6 probe and GOP loyalty to Trump loom over midterm elections

    05:57
  • Now Playing

    Diplomatic efforts continue as Russia-Ukraine tension hits critical point

    06:41
  • UP NEXT

    Jamaica brings representation to the Winter Olympics

    02:55

  • The danger of Florida’s 'Don’t Say Gay' bill

    07:33

  • GOP leaders call Canadian truck protesters 'heroes' and 'patriots'

    08:22

  • Why middle-class Americans are getting ‘the worst of what this economy has to offer’

    07:26

  • Ukrainian Armed forces standing ready as tensions mount with Russia

    04:35

  • Republican lawmakers rally behind Canada protesters as U.S. auto industry suffers

    05:43

  • Has Facebook reached its peak?

    03:56

  • Latest jobs report reveals post-pandemic recovery for women is well behind men

    04:52

  • Jan. 6 probe widens as committee utilizes tactics typically used against 'mobsters and terrorists'

    10:40

  • How to stop the GOP’s school board takeover

    06:58

  • 'Dear White Staffers': Anonymous Instagram testimonials slamming workplace culture grip Capitol Hill

    07:07

  • Minnesota mourns the police shooting death of another black man

    08:25

  • Missing the Target: Why the GOP’s rationale for banning books rings hollow

    02:34

  • What’s ahead in Brian Flores’ historic lawsuit against the NFL

    04:52

  • The extreme politics of the Republican Party

    08:54

  • Amid increasing legal heat, Rudy Giuliani does reality TV

    06:23

  • What a shifting to a COVID-19 endemic might look like

    06:21

American Voices

Diplomatic efforts continue as Russia-Ukraine tension hits critical point

06:41

President Biden in a call with Ukraine's president made clear the United States will respond swiftly and decisively to any further Russian aggression against Ukraine. Meantime, U.S. officials continue to warn an invasion could happen any day, and the time to find diplomatic solutions is sinking. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by Rep. Susan Wild (D-PA), a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, to go over the latest diplomatic attempts, the debate on sanctions against Russia at this time, and she discusses her fight to make the Internet safer for young people struggling with suicidal thoughts. Feb. 13, 2022

  • The Rikers Island crisis is only getting worse

    05:55

  • Jan. 6 probe and GOP loyalty to Trump loom over midterm elections

    05:57
  • Now Playing

    Diplomatic efforts continue as Russia-Ukraine tension hits critical point

    06:41
  • UP NEXT

    Jamaica brings representation to the Winter Olympics

    02:55

  • The danger of Florida’s 'Don’t Say Gay' bill

    07:33

  • GOP leaders call Canadian truck protesters 'heroes' and 'patriots'

    08:22

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All