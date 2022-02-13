Diplomatic efforts continue as Russia-Ukraine tension hits critical point

President Biden in a call with Ukraine's president made clear the United States will respond swiftly and decisively to any further Russian aggression against Ukraine. Meantime, U.S. officials continue to warn an invasion could happen any day, and the time to find diplomatic solutions is sinking. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by Rep. Susan Wild (D-PA), a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, to go over the latest diplomatic attempts, the debate on sanctions against Russia at this time, and she discusses her fight to make the Internet safer for young people struggling with suicidal thoughts. Feb. 13, 2022