Did the GOP lose Wisconsin?

Abortion may be the reason why the Republican Party is losing ground in Wisconsin. In the April election to choose a new State Supreme Court Judge, Democrat Janet Protasiewicz campaigned on abortion and won by 11 points. Even former governor Scott Walker admits that the Cheese State is at heart a blue state. Politico’s Politics Editor David Siders unpacks his reporting on Wisconsin with American Voices host Alicia Menendez.June 3, 2023