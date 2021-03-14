DHS directing FEMA to Southern Border amid influx of unaccompanied migrant children

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is directing FEMA to assist with the increase of unaccompanied migrant children at the border for the next 90 days. NBC News correspondent and author of “Separated” Jacob Soboroff joins MSNBC’s host of "American Voices" Alicia Menendez to discuss the move by DHS. And in Soboroff’s visit to Mexico, he reports that despite Republican leaders accusing the Biden Administration of opening borders, it’s still a difficult process for adult asylum seekers to get into the country.