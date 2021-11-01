Despite politicization of vaccine mandates, more workers are getting shots

A looming deadline for New York City municipal workers to follow vaccine mandates and get at least a first shot has lead to concerns over first responder shortages, but Mayor Bill De Blasio said 91% of city workers were vaccinated as of Saturday night. That hasn’t stopped the politicization of railing against vaccine mandates, as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recruits city workers across the country who risk losing their jobs over refusing to comply with vaccine mandates. MSNBC’s Zerlina Maxwell is joined by Dr. Bernard Ashby, a cardiologist based in Miami, who discusses the effects of mandates and what it will take to move past the pandemic. Nov. 1, 2021