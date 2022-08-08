IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Despite dangerous consequences, Texas conservatives still use charged rhetoric toward immigrants

American Voices

Despite dangerous consequences, Texas conservatives still use charged rhetoric toward immigrants

03:19

Vice News Correspondent and MSNBC contributor Paola Ramos joined MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez to discuss her latest reporting on Texas conservatives, many who are Latino, still using the term “invasion” to describe undocumented migrants three years after the El Paso, TX massacre that targeted Hispanics. Aug. 8, 2022

    Despite dangerous consequences, Texas conservatives still use charged rhetoric toward immigrants

