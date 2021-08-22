Descendants of civil rights giants join forces to march for voting rights

It’s been nearly six decades since Martin Luther King, Jr. led a march on Washington that changed the landscape of America forever. Now, with voting rights under sustained attack, civil rights and labor leaders are joining forces to do it again. MLK’s oldest son, Martin Luther King III and Alejandro Chavez, grandson of Cesar Chavez, join American Voices with Alicia Menendez to talk about “March on for Voting Rights,” a massive multi-city march planned to coincide with the anniversary of the original March on Washington.Aug. 22, 2021