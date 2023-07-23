IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    DeSantis’ struggle for second place: ‘Trump without the charisma’

American Voices

DeSantis’ struggle for second place: ‘Trump without the charisma’

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is dropping in the polls as he makes culture wars the center of his presidential campaign. Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance, Vanity Fair special correspondent Molly Jong-Fast and Politico reporter Eugene Daniels join MSNBC"s Alicia Menendez to discuss DeSantis’ failure to launch and the House Republicans spreading chaos on Capitol Hill.July 23, 2023

