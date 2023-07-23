Rep. Eric Swalwell dares every Republican to vote to expunge Donald Trump's impeachments04:35
Rep. Joaquin Castro details alleged 'barbaric' tactics used against migrants at TX border02:32
- Now Playing
DeSantis’ struggle for second place: ‘Trump without the charisma’06:11
- UP NEXT
'Here Lies Love' Brings the Complex Story of The Philippines Former First Family to Broadway05:54
Texans sue over the state’s abortion ban06:25
When to expect Trump’s next indictment04:46
'Bringing liars to justice.' How Arizona's Secretary of State is working to safeguard elections03:31
Why Trump declined an invitation to appear before the Jan. 6 grand jury04:02
Rachel Carmona: Nonprescription birth control is a game changer03:48
Ron DeSantis fires staff as campaign burns through cash04:23
Vladimir Putin threatens to cut off Ukrainian grain exports as questions persist about cluster munitions03:18
Trump tests new slogan: ‘I’m being indicted for you’04:43
Texas Congressman on House defense spending bill: “A number of these crazy amendments came out of my crazy state”04:01
SAG-AFTRA leader: ‘We’re not here to block A.I., we’re here to put guardrails in’04:25
Birth control soon to be available over-the-counter04:01
Iowa passes abortion ban, but the fight is not over03:26
Vermont grappling with unprecedented floods03:14
Extreme weather and climate change seen from a meteorologist’s eyes03:53
House GOP prioritizing attacks on civil rights over reaching a deal to fund military03:46
The high stakes of this year’s NATO Summit in Lithuania05:00
Rep. Eric Swalwell dares every Republican to vote to expunge Donald Trump's impeachments04:35
Rep. Joaquin Castro details alleged 'barbaric' tactics used against migrants at TX border02:32
- Now Playing
DeSantis’ struggle for second place: ‘Trump without the charisma’06:11
- UP NEXT
'Here Lies Love' Brings the Complex Story of The Philippines Former First Family to Broadway05:54
Texans sue over the state’s abortion ban06:25
When to expect Trump’s next indictment04:46
Play All