Depression among teen girls is on the rise

A new CDC report shows that 57% of teen girls experienced persistent feelings of sadness and hopelessness in 2021. That’s a 60% increase over the past decade and the highest that number has ever been. It’s also twice as high as the number of boys who report persistent feelings of sadness and hopelessness. Executive director of Luminaria Learning Solutions, Ana Homayoun, is the author of four books on adolescent development. She joined American Voices to discuss the ongoing crisis among teen girls. Feb. 26, 2023

