Democrats struggle to pass voting rights bill as Republicans keep pushing 'Big Lie' on election fraud

While Republican lawmakers continue to make baseless claims that there was rampant voter fraud in the 2020 election, Senate Republicans on Wednesday blocked a sweeping voting rights bill for the third time this year. Now, Democrats are considering making changes to the filibuster to pass voting legislation. Rep. Deborah Ross (D-NC) joins MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez to discuss the impacts facing Americans if federal voting rights aren’t passed and the costs of Republican redistricting efforts.Oct. 25, 2021