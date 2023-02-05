IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'He can be whatever he wants to be': Father explains how performing drag helps him be a better parent

    05:25

  • Trump should be charged with corruption, says former Manhattan prosecutor

    03:36
  • Now Playing

    Democrats replace Iowa with South Carolina as Party’s first presidential primary state

    04:34
  • UP NEXT

    Spy balloon astonishes U.S. defense officials

    05:31

  • Ron DeSantis ramps up war on education

    03:17

  • 'Delays upon delays’: Divided Congress can’t even agree on committee rules

    03:31

  • Suspected Chinese balloon shot down over the Atlantic

    04:18

  • New developments in Tyre Nichols case, renewed calls for accountability

    03:49

  • How to cope with grief from Tyre Nichols’ brutal death

    03:40

  • Fallout from the classified documents cases grows

    03:40

  • Donald Trump is back on the campaign trail ‘more angry and more committed than ever’

    02:19

  • How far-right conspiracy theories are creating ‘a climate for violence’

    04:30

  • Calls to re-examine policing in America after the police beating of Tyre Nichols

    04:22

  • Restaurant workers unknowingly help fund lobby to keep their wages low 

    03:43

  • Rep. Garamendi on classified document cases: 'I think there’s a lot more information out there'

    04:20

  • NAACP Memphis Branch demanding police reform following death of Tyre Nichols

    04:27

  • Congressional Black Caucus requests meeting with President Biden to discuss police reform

    03:52

  • Experts say American police departments need to be restructured

    04:24

  • New calls for Congress to enact police reform following Tyre Nichols’ death

    05:19

  • Memphis PD deactivates Scorpion unit after police beating of Tyre Nichols

    06:33

American Voices

Democrats replace Iowa with South Carolina as Party’s first presidential primary state

04:34

The Democratic National Committee voted to make South Carolina the first voting state for the Party’s presidential primary. American Voices with guest host Julián Castro along with a political panel discussed how the move will transform the race to the White House in 2024 and beyond.  Feb. 5, 2023

  • 'He can be whatever he wants to be': Father explains how performing drag helps him be a better parent

    05:25

  • Trump should be charged with corruption, says former Manhattan prosecutor

    03:36
  • Now Playing

    Democrats replace Iowa with South Carolina as Party’s first presidential primary state

    04:34
  • UP NEXT

    Spy balloon astonishes U.S. defense officials

    05:31

  • Ron DeSantis ramps up war on education

    03:17

  • 'Delays upon delays’: Divided Congress can’t even agree on committee rules

    03:31

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All